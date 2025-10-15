PM to visit Andhra on Oct 16, lay foundation for projects worth ₹13,430 cr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Andhra Pradesh on Thursday for multiple engagements, during which he is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 13,430 crore. He will also participate in the "Super GST Super Savings" event in Kurnool.

The projects span across key sectors such as industry, power transmission, roads, railways, defence manufacturing, and petroleum and natural gas.

After his arrival, PM Modi is expected to visit Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam, Srisailam in Nandyal district on Thursday morning to perform pooja and have darshan, said a PIB press release.

Later, he is scheduled to visit Sree Shivaji Spoorthi Kendra in Srisailam around and then proceed to Kurnool for the inaugurations and foundation stone laying events.

"Modi will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth around Rs 13,430 crore. These projects span across key sectors," said the press release. e will lay the foundation for the Transmission System Strengthening at Kurnool-III Pooling Station at an investment of over Rs 2,880 crore. This project includes the construction of a 765 KV double-circuit Kurnool-III Pooling Station-Chilakaluripeta transmission line, which will increase transformation capacity by 6,000 MVA and enable large-scale transmission of renewable energy to support the nation's growth. Likewise, he will lay the foundation stones for the Orvakal Industrial Area in Kurnool and the Kopparthy Industrial Area in Kadapa, with a total investment of over Rs 4,920 crore.

Jointly developed by the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) and Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Ltd (APIIC), these modern multi-sectoral industrial hubs feature plug-and-play infrastructure and a walk-to-work concept. These hubs are expected to attract Rs 21,000 crore in investments and generate approximately one lakh jobs, bolstering industrial development and global competitiveness in the Rayalaseema region of the southern state. The PM will also lay the foundation stone for the six-lane greenfield highway from Sabbavaram to Sheelanagar at a cost of over Rs 960 crore. This project aims at ease congestion in the port city of Visakhapatnam and facilitate trade and employment.

Further, the PM will inaugurate the four laning of Pileru-Kalur section road, widening from Kadapa - Nellore border to CS Puram and the four-lane Rail over Bridge (ROB) between Gudivada and Nujella Railway Stations on NH-165. Likewise, he will also inaugurate Kanigiri Bypass on NH-565, and improve the bypassed section in N. Gundlapalli Town on NH-544DD. Modi will lay the foundation for and inaugurate railway projects worth over Rs 1,200 crore. He will lay the foundation stone for the Kothavalasa-Vizianagaram Fourth Railway Line and the Rail Flyover between Pendurti and Simhachalam North. He will inaugurate the doubling of the Kottavalasa-Boddavara section and the Shimiliguda-Gorapur section.

In the energy sector, the Prime Minister will inaugurate Srikakulam-Angul Natural Gas Pipeline of GAIL India Limited, which was built at a cost of around Rs 1,730 crore and stretching around 124 km in Andhra Pradesh and 298 km in Odisha. Similarly, he will inaugurate Indian Oil's 60 TMTPA (Thousand Metric Tonnes per annum) LPG bottling plant at Chittoor, established at an investment of around Rs 200 crore. Further, PM Modi will inaugurate the Advanced Night Vision Products Factory at Nimmaluru, Krishna district, established by Bharat Electronics Limited at an investment of around Rs 360 crore. During his recent visit to New Delhi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended the invitation to PM Modi for "Super GST - Super Savings" programme.

The GST Council recently approved a complete overhaul of the goods and services tax regime, slashing tax on several common use items, from hair oil to corn flakes and personal health and life insurance policies and umpteen others. "The upcoming Super GST Super Savings event in Kurnool will celebrate the people's enthusiasm and appreciation for this forward-looking initiative, and I had the privilege of inviting him (PM Modi) to grace this event with his presence," said Naidu in a recent social media post. According to the TDP supremo, PM Modi will explain the benefits of the GST reforms to the people.