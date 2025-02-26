Delhi sees cloudy skies, western disturbance expected to bring light rain

Delhi woke up to a cloudy sky on Wednesday, with light rain or drizzle expected later in the day. Delhi residents continue to experience fluctuating weather conditions, with a mix of warm and cold spells.

Delhi weather today

The minimum temperature is expected to drop to 15 degree Celsius, while the maximum may reach 29 degree Celsius, with light rains predicted for the day ahead according to the IMD . The relative humidity is currently at 30 per cent with a wind speed of 30 km/h.

IMD's weather forecast

READ: Mumbai's hottest February? IMD sounds alarm over scorching heatwave An active western disturbance over North Pakistan and adjoining parts of India, is expected to bring intense weather activity to the western Himalayan region. Due to the disturbance light to moderate rainfall is expected over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Widespread snowfall and thunderstorms predicted over Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh. Additionally, isolated hailstorms are expected in Punjab and Haryana on February 27.

An easterly wave will bring widespread rain to the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and nearby regions. A new Western Disturbance is expected to further impact Northwest India from March 2 onwards.

Delhi weather forecast for tomorrow

On Thursday, Delhi is expected to see thunderstorms and rains, with a minimum temperature of 17 degree Celsius and a maximum of 26 degree Celsius.

Delhi's AQI update