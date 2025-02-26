Maha Kumbh 2025 last day: Maha Shivratri rush at Sangam, police on alert

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Maha Kumbh 2025 concludes with the final 'snan' on Maha Shivratri, as heavy footfall at Sangam turns Prayagraj into a no-vehicle zone, with security on high alert

Devotees take a holy dip in the Ganga river on the occasion of Maha Shivratri festival during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, in Prayagraj on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 10:10 AM IST
The concluding day of the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 began on Wednesday, February 26, as devotees gathered at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, for the final Amrit Snan (sacred bath) on Maha Shivratri. Around 10 million devotees are expected to take the holy dip today and resultantly, the administration has turned the area into a no-vehicle zone.

Significance of Maha Shivratri in Kumbh Mela

Maha Shivratri holds immense religious significance in Hinduism as it symbolises the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. In the context of the Kumbh Mela, it gains further importance due to Lord Shiva’s role in the Samudra Manthan, which led to the discovery of Amrit Kumbh — the very essence of the festival.
 
Since the Mela began on January 13, approximately 640 million devotees have taken the holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, where rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati converge. 

Special snans at Maha Kumbh

The Maha Kumbh Mela featured six sacred snans, including three 'Amrit Snans':
 
-Paush Purnima (January 13)  
-Makar Sankranti (January 14)  

-Mauni Amavasya (January 29)  
-Basant Panchami (February 3)  
-Maghi Purnima (February 12)  
-Maha Shivratri (February 26)

Key arrangements, security measures

 
Given the anticipated surge in devotees, the entire Mela area was designated a 'no vehicle zone.' Deputy Inspector General of Police (Kumbh) Vaibhav Krishna emphasised that no VIP privileges would be granted on this day. 
 
  To ensure smooth crowd management, the Uttar Pradesh government issued an advisory guiding devotees to their designated bathing ghats. Those arriving from the Uttar Jhunsi route were advised to head to Harishchandra Ghat and Old GT Ghat, while those from Dakshini Jhunsi were directed to Arail Ghat. Pilgrims entering from the Pande area were recommended to take their dip at Bharadwaj Ghat, Nagavasuki Ghat, Mori Ghat, Kali Ghat, Ram Ghat, and Hanuman Ghat.  
 
Authorities implemented extensive security arrangements, deploying:  
 
-37,000 police personnel and 14,000 home guards  
-2,750 AI-powered CCTV cameras  
-Three Jal Police stations and 18 control rooms  
-50 watchtowers for surveillance
 
Social media platforms were also being monitored around the clock to prevent misinformation regarding the event.  

Special railway arrangements for Maha Shivratri  

To accommodate the large number of devotees, Indian Railways arranged over 350 additional trains from Prayagraj. During Mauni Amavasya, a similar effort saw 360 special trains facilitating the movement of over 2 million passengers.  
 
Given past incidents of stampedes, North Central Railway, North Eastern Railway, and Northern Railways were placed on high alert. Authorities ensure smooth operations with:  
 
-60 scheduled trains, including regular and special Mela trains, until 4 pm on Tuesday
-25 additional special trains for Maha Shivratri
-Security reinforcement at key stations
-850 RPF personnel and 290 commercial staff at Jhusi station
-500 RPF personnel and 250 commercial staff at Prayagraj Rambagh
 
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw personally oversaw the arrangements, while top officials from three railway zones coordinated efforts to manage the passenger influx.  

Fire safety measures at the Mela  

With multiple fire incidents reported during the Maha Kumbh, though without casualties, authorities implemented enhanced fire safety protocols. Chief Fire Officer Pramod Sharma confirmed that 50 fire stations and 20 fire posts were on standby for emergencies.  
 

CM Yogi Adityanath’s message on Maha Shivratri  

 
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended greetings on Maha Shivratri to devotees across the country and beyond. He remarked that devotion to Lord Shiva unites people and strengthens India's cultural and national fabric, with 'Jyotirlingas' (sacred shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva) serving as symbols of national integration.
 
(With agency inputs)
First Published: Feb 26 2025 | 9:59 AM IST

