Prepare manual on media briefings by police about criminal cases: SC to MHA

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2023 | 4:17 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Ministry of Home Affairs to prepare a comprehensive manual on media briefings by police personnel about criminal cases.

Observing that biased reporting gives rise to public suspicion that the person has committed an offence, a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said media reports can also violate the privacy of a victim.

The top court also directed DGPs of all states to submit suggestions in a month to MHA on preparing manual for media briefings by police in criminal cases.

"All DGPs, in a month, should communicate to Ministry of Home Affairs, their suggestions for guidelines...NHRC's suggestions may also be taken," the bench said.

The top court was hearing a plea regarding modalities followed by police in conducting media briefings where probe is in progress.

First Published: Sep 13 2023 | 4:17 PM IST

