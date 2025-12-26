40kg explosives used in Red Fort blast, 3 tonnes recovered: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that 40 kilograms of explosives were used in the Red Fort blast that claimed 15 lives last month, reported PTI.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Anti-Terrorism Conference 2025, Shah said, "The incident in Delhi happened with 40 kilograms of explosives, while three tonnes of explosives were recovered before they could detonate, and the entire team involved in conspiring this plot was apprehended before the Delhi blast could take place".

“The investigation of this entire network was carried out very effectively by all our agencies," he added.

On November 10, a Hyundai i20 driven by Dr Umar un Nabi near the Red Fort metro station was torn apart by a powerful blast that killed 15 people and injured several others. Until now, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is leading the probe, has arrested nine people allegedly associated with Nabi.

Shah also lauded the investigations carried out by the agencies in the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people earlier this year. He said that the terrorists wanted to disrupt communal harmony in the country and deliver a blow to the new era of development and tourism that has begun in Kashmir. "Based on extremely precise intelligence, our forces neutralised all three terrorists, delivering a stern message to Pakistan,” he said. "Investigations into the Pahalgam and Delhi blast cases are not ordinary policing but outstanding examples of watertight investigation. This is also a great example of how an alert officer can save the country from such a major crisis by remaining vigilant at all times," Shah said.