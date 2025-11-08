Home / India News / President Murmu departs for 6-day state visit to Angola, Botswana

President Murmu departs for 6-day state visit to Angola, Botswana

In the first leg of her journey, Murmu will reach the Angolan capital of Luanda and hold high-level engagements between November 8 and 11

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday departed for a six-day state visit to Angola and Botswana. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 2:13 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday departed for a six-day state visit to Angola and Botswana as part of India's efforts to open up new avenues for collaboration and expanding partnership with the two countries in the African region.

This will be the first-ever state visit by an Indian head of state to these countries.

In the first leg of her journey, Murmu will reach the Angolan capital of Luanda and hold high-level engagements between November 8 and 11.

She will be in Gaborone, the capital of Botswana, from November 11 to 13.

Murmu will hold bilateral talks with her Angolan counterpart Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco and attend the 50th anniversary celebrations of the African nation's independence.

She is also scheduled to address the Angolan parliament and interact with members of the Indian community in that country.

India and Angola are also celebrating the 40th anniversary of their diplomatic ties this year.

"India and Angola enjoy very close ties of friendship and cooperation which have been growing across sectors. We have a vibrant energy partnership with Angola," Sudhakar Dalela, Secretary (Economic Relations), Ministry of External Affairs, said at a press briefing on Thursday.

The visit will provide an opportunity to review the entire gamut of bilateral ties and to expand mutually beneficial cooperation in sectors such as agriculture, health, energy, trade and investments, technology, infrastructure development, defence and people-to-people connections, he said.

In Botswana, President Murmu will meet her counterpart Duma Gideon Boko and also address the national assembly at Gaborone.

"We are confident that the visit of Hon'ble Rashtrapatiji will further strengthen India's long-standing collaborative ties with Angola and Botswana, and open up new avenues for collaboration and expanding our partnership.

"It is also, as I said earlier, reflective of India's firm commitment to further strengthen its multifaceted partnership with the African continent," the secretary had said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Winter session of Parliament to be held from Dec 1 to 19: Kiren Rijiju

Mumbai takes the crown in the list of Asia's happiest cities of 2025

8 more African cheetahs to arrive in India soon, S Africa team visits MP

Sitharaman lays foundation for Assam's first tech, vocational university

Delhi Zoo reopens after two-month shutdown due to avian flu scare

Topics :Droupadi MurmuAngolaIndian President

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 2:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story