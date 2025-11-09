Home / India News / Over 15.6 million voter enumeration forms distributed in Rajasthan for SIR

Over 15.6 million voter enumeration forms distributed in Rajasthan for SIR

The chief election officer added that under the SIR exercise, voters can also fill and submit their enumeration forms online

The Election Commission has provided this facility to make the process more accessible and efficient for public (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Jaipur
Last Updated : Nov 09 2025 | 9:27 AM IST
More than 1.56 crore voter enumeration forms have been distributed across Rajasthan in the first five days of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, officials said on Saturday.

According to Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan, Barmer, Chittorgarh and Alwar districts have reported the highest distribution so far, while nine districts -- Bikaner, Jodhpur, Jhalawar, Hanumangarh, Sirohi, Kota, Balotra, Pali and Jaisalmer --? recorded less than 25 per cent distribution.

Mahajan directed the district election officers in these regions to intensify efforts and ensure that the distribution percentage rises to at least 35 per cent by Sunday, noting that most voters are expected to be home during the weekend.

The chief election officer added that under the SIR exercise, voters can also fill and submit their enumeration forms online.

The Election Commission has provided this facility to make the process more accessible and efficient for public, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 09 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

