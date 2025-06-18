Prez Murmu's MP visit on June 18-19 cancelled; was to attend state event

President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Madhya Pradesh from June 18 to 19 has been cancelled, as per information from the Collector of Indore.

President Murmu was supposed to visit Indore and Barwani on June 18 and 19, which has been cancelled. The Indore Collector shared on a post on his official 'X' handle and informed about the development.

"Her Excellency President Draupadi Murmu's visit to Indore and Barwani on 18th and 19th June has been cancelled", the 'X' post read. President Droupadi Murmu was scheduled to participate in a state-level programme on the occasion of World Sickle Cell Day to be held in Taloon Gram Panchayat in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district on June 19, as per a press release.

President Murmu was the chief guest at the program, and Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, and other ministers were scheduled to attend. ALSO READ: President Murmu, PM Modi call for united efforts to conserve environment The release also read that several innovations would be launched, including a genetic counselling awareness video and comprehensive guidelines/modules for affected pregnant women. Panchayats that have completed 100% screening of the targeted age group will be honoured. The "Sickle Cell Mitra" initiative will also be launched in collaboration with the NCC Directorates of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Sickle Cell Mitras will act as links between service providers to raise awareness among the youth population.