Home / India News / Lightning strikes Bihar, 13 killed; CM announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia

Lightning strikes Bihar, 13 killed; CM announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia

The deaths were reported from Buxar (4 deaths), West Champaran (3), Katihar (2), and one each from Kaimur, Lakhisarai, and Sitamarhi districts

lightning
(Representative Image) Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and extended condolences to the bereaved families. (Photo: PTI)
ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 8:41 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Thirteen people lost their lives due to lightning strikes across various districts in Bihar in the last 24 hours, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

The deaths were reported from Buxar (4 deaths), West Champaran (3), Katihar (2), and one each from Kaimur, Lakhisarai, and Sitamarhi districts.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

"It is sad that in the last 24 hours, four persons have died in Buxar, 3 in West Champaran, 2 in Katihar, 1 in Kaimur, 1 in Lakhisarai and 1 in Sitamarhi due to lightning. Instructions have been given to immediately give Rs. 4 lakhs as ex-gratia to the families of the deceased," said CM Nitish Kumar in a post on X.

The Chief Minister urged people to remain indoors during adverse weather conditions and to follow safety advisories issued by the Disaster Management Department.

"People are appealed to be fully cautious during bad weather. To protect yourself from lightning, follow the suggestions issued from time to time by the Disaster Management Department. Stay indoors during bad weather and stay safe," he added.

Further investigation is still ongoing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Calcutta HC grants interim stay on WB's OBC list notification till Jul 31

PM Modi holds 'productive' exchanges with G7 leaders on key global issues

Kalladka flyover springs leak, triggers memes on free car wash

News highlights: India needs to try become indispensable like China, says CEA Nageswaran

Premium

Monsoon revival to give impetus to kharif sowing, shows IMD data

Topics :Lightning strikeBiharFloods

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 8:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story