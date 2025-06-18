Calcutta HC grants interim stay on WB's OBC list notification till Jul 31

The Calcutta High Court on Monday gave an interim stay on the West Bengal government's recently issued notifications on the OBC list till July 31.

This order is a big setback for the Mamata government.

A division bench comprising Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty and Justice Raja Sekhar Mantha passed the interim order while hearing petitions challenging the state's classification of communities under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

Judges said that necessary steps should be taken regarding the 66 communities belonging to the OBC category.

In this latest OBC notification there are listed 140 communities. However, OBC certificates issued before 2010 under the 1993 law remain valid for employment and admissions.

ALSO READ: Calcutta HC refuses bail to Panoli for controversial remarks amid tensions The bench warned that the executive cannot bypass legislative procedures, stating that half the process was followed and the rest done unilaterally. Petitioners claimed the survey was flawed, with limited samples and negligible changes from the earlier list. The state admitted that college admissions and recruitment are stalled due to the case. During the hearing, Solicitor General Ashok Chakraborty, representing the Centre, pointed out that the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) had sought clarification from the state on how Muslim and OBC classifications were identified. The NCBC minutes mentioned that several communities had converted from Hinduism to Islam, complicating census data.