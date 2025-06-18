Home / India News / Air India crash: 177 DNA matches confirmed, says Gujarat HM Sanghavi

Air India crash: 177 DNA matches confirmed, says Gujarat HM Sanghavi

On the day of the crash, 71 injured individuals were admitted to the Civil Hospital, with 42 subsequently discharged and currently, nine patients remain admitted, while two succumbed to their injuries

Air India plane crash
The testing was being done by teams from the FSL and National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU). | Image: Bloomberg
ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 8:57 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi announced on Tuesday that 177 DNA samples have been matched so far after the tragic London-bound Air India plane crash.

In a post on X, the minister wrote, "Air India crash update: As of now, 177 DNA have been matched."

The testing was being done by teams from the FSL and National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU).

Earlier in the day, Ahmedabad Civil Hospital Superintendent Rakesh Joshi reported that a total of 163 DNA samples have been matched. 

ALSO READ: Air India's Boeing 787 fleet compliant with existing safety standards: DGCA 

During a press conference, Joshi provided a detailed account of the count, noting that out of the remaining 39 of the 163 matched victims, mortal remains of 21 deceased will be handed over to their families by Wednesday morning and remains of two deceased are in the process of being handed over.

He stated that more than 12 families were waiting for the results, and the handing over of four dead bodies is on hold due to some legal issues."Till 5.45 pm today, 163 DNA samples have matched. Following which, the mortal remains of 124 deceased have been handed over to their families... Out of the remaining 39, the mortal remains of 21 deceased will be handed over to their families by morning. Mortal remains of two deceased are in the process of being handed over. 12 families are waiting for the results... Handing over of four dead bodies is on hold due to some legal issues," Joshi stated. 

He further stated that on the day of the crash, 71 injured individuals were admitted to the Civil Hospital, with 42 subsequently discharged and currently, nine patients remain admitted, while two succumbed to their injuries after admission.

"On the day of the crash, 71 injured people were admitted to the Civil Hospital. Out of them, 42 have been discharged. As of now, nine patients are admitted. Two people had passed away after they were admitted," he added.

On June 12, the London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft crashed into a hostel complex of the BJ Medical College in the Meghani Nagar area of Gujarat's Ahmedabad shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, killing 241 passengers and crew out of 242 onboard, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lightning strikes Bihar, 13 killed; CM announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia

Calcutta HC grants interim stay on WB's OBC list notification till Jul 31

PM Modi holds 'productive' exchanges with G7 leaders on key global issues

Kalladka flyover springs leak, triggers memes on free car wash

News highlights: India needs to try become indispensable like China, says CEA Nageswaran

Topics :ahmedabad plane crashAir IndiaGujaratDNAboeing dreamliners

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 8:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story