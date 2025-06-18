Air India crash: 177 DNA matches confirmed, says Gujarat HM Sanghavi

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi announced on Tuesday that 177 DNA samples have been matched so far after the tragic London-bound Air India plane crash.

In a post on X, the minister wrote, "Air India crash update: As of now, 177 DNA have been matched."

The testing was being done by teams from the FSL and National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU).

Earlier in the day, Ahmedabad Civil Hospital Superintendent Rakesh Joshi reported that a total of 163 DNA samples have been matched.

During a press conference, Joshi provided a detailed account of the count, noting that out of the remaining 39 of the 163 matched victims, mortal remains of 21 deceased will be handed over to their families by Wednesday morning and remains of two deceased are in the process of being handed over.

He stated that more than 12 families were waiting for the results, and the handing over of four dead bodies is on hold due to some legal issues."Till 5.45 pm today, 163 DNA samples have matched. Following which, the mortal remains of 124 deceased have been handed over to their families... Out of the remaining 39, the mortal remains of 21 deceased will be handed over to their families by morning. Mortal remains of two deceased are in the process of being handed over. 12 families are waiting for the results... Handing over of four dead bodies is on hold due to some legal issues," Joshi stated.