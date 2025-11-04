Home / India News / 1,796 Sikh pilgrims to visit Pakistan for Guru Nanak's birth anniversary

On October 3, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa welcomed the Centre's decision allowing Sikh 'jathas' to visit Pakistan for Guru Nanak Dev Ji's birth anniversary | Photo: Shutterstock.com
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 1:56 PM IST
A jatha of 1,796 Sikh pilgrims from India will visit Pakistan to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji on November 5, paying their respects at various historic gurudwaras on the occasion of 'Parkash Purb'.

The pilgrims will enter Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah border. Expressing their happiness, several members of the jatha thanked the government for granting them permission to undertake the pilgrimage.

"We thank the government for giving permission to do darshan..." said one pilgrim, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to visit the sacred sites.

Harpreet Singh, another pilgrim, appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to allow the darshan, while also suggesting that the visa procedure should be simplified so that more devotees can participate in the pilgrimage.

"Even after Operation Sindoor, the yatra continue to remain normal, we did not expect PM Modi to allow the yatra, but we thank him for this decision...The visa procedure should be simple so that more people can go."

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Singh Gadgaj, Jathedar of Shri Akal Takhat Sahib, noted that the majority of visas for Sikh pilgrims had been processed and granted, expressing gratitude to the respective governments for facilitating the journey. 

"The 'jatha' is going to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. They are lucky to be visiting places associated with Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. This time, most visas were processed and granted. I thank the respective governments for giving the required permission," said Gadgaj.

Earlier, the Pakistan High Commission shared on Wednesday that it has issued over 2100 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India ahead of the birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak.

The Pak High Commission said on Wednesday in a post on X, "The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued over 2100 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to participate in the Birth Celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji, to be held in Pakistan from 04-13 November 2025."

On October 3, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa welcomed the Centre's decision allowing Sikh 'jathas' to visit Pakistan for Guru Nanak Dev Ji's birth anniversary, expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister and Home Minister for their reverence and continuity of faith ties despite strained relations.

"I express my deepest gratitude to the Prime Minister of India and the Home Minister of the country, who, despite strained relations, opened the Kartarpur shrine on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's Prakash Purab in 2019, without any concern. This time, the Prime Minister and the Home Minister have displayed the same sentiment and reverence by issuing a notification allowing Sikh groups to visit Pakistan. I express my gratitude," said Sirsa.

