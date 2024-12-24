Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Prevent enrolment of illegal Bangladeshi migrants: DoE to Delhi schools

The Directorate of Education further instructed the school heads to ensure that a careful process is followed to verify and handle all necessary documentation when enrolling the children of migrants. | Representational
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 6:39 AM IST
The Directorate of Education on Monday asked schools in Delhi to prevent the enrolment of "illegal Bangladeshi migrants" by ensuring a strict document verification process during admission.

"Schools must ensure strict admission procedures, verification of students' documentation to prevent illegal Bangladeshi migrants' enrolment... implementation of greater scrutiny to detect and prevent unauthorised admissions of illegal Bangladeshi migrants, in particular," according to the circular.

It directed the heads of all government, government-aided and unaided recognised private schools to refer to the local police and the revenue authority any case where they have doubts.

The Directorate of Education further instructed the school heads to ensure that a careful process is followed to verify and handle all necessary documentation when enrolling the children of migrants.

The District Directorate of Education (districts/zones) were directed to submit weekly reports of all such cases to the school branch headquarters and the Directorate of Education.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said BJP members are bringing "Rohingyas to Delhi by crossing the border from Bangladesh, providing them with EWS flats and facilities that rightfully belong to the people of Delhi".

"On the other hand, there is the Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi government, which is taking every possible step to ensure that the rights of Delhiites are not given to the Rohingyas. Today, the Delhi government's education department issued strict orders that no Rohingya should be admitted to Delhi's government schools," she posted on X.

Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal posted on X, "We will not allow the BJP to settle Rohingyas in Delhi under any circumstances. We will not let the BJP give the flats, jobs, or rights of Delhi's poor to the Rohingyas.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 6:39 AM IST

