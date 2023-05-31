Home / India News / Priyank Kharge gets IT & BT portfolio in cabinet during minor re-allocation

The Chief Minister has divested himself of both these portfolios

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge will once again be in-charge of IT & BT department in the State, with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday affecting a minor re-allocation of portfolios to his Cabinet.

Kharge will take care of IT & BT along with existing portfolio, while Large & Medium Industries Minister M B Patil has been given the additional charge of Infrastructure Development.

The Chief Minister has divested himself of both these portfolios.

According to sources, initially, Patil was given the IT & BT portfolio along with Industries. However, in a subsequent revision the department went to Kharge along with Rural Development and Panchayat Raj. With Patil keen on IT & BT, apparently opposing this move, Siddarmaiah had kept the portfolio with himself.

Kharge was Minister for IT & BT in the earlier Siddaramaiah-led Congress government.

First Published: May 31 2023 | 11:20 PM IST

