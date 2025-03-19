'Cold-blooded murder': Priyanka Gandhi slams Israel for killing 400 Gazans

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra strongly criticised the Israeli government on Wednesday after its recent strike on Gaza killed more than 400 Palestinians. Describing Israel’s actions as ‘cold-blooded murder’, Gandhi called the state ‘cowards’. Congress leader and MPstrongly criticised the Israeli government on Wednesday after its recent strike on Gaza killed more than 400 Palestinians. Describing Israel’s actions as ‘cold-blooded murder’, Gandhi called the state ‘cowards’.

“The cold-blooded murder of over 400 innocent civilians including 130 children by the Israeli government, shows that humanity means nothing to them. Their actions reflect an inherent weakness and inability to face their own truth,” she wrote on social media platform X.

She criticised the Western countries for their collusion in Israel’s act of genocide against the Palestinians. “Whether western powers choose to recognise this or to acknowledge their collusion in the genocide of the Palesitinian people or not, all citizens of the world who have a conscience (including many Israelis), see it. The more criminally the Israeli government acts, the more they reveal themselves for the cowards they truly are,” she also wrote.

Congress General Secretary also praised the Palestinians for their resilience against Israeli aggression. “On the other hand, the bravery of the Palestinian people prevails. They have endured unimaginable suffering yet their spirit remains resilient and unwavering. Satyamev Jayat,” Gandhi said.

Israel’s deadliest air strike in recent months

On Tuesday, Gaza’s health ministry said that at least 404 people were killed and more than 560 were injured after airstrikes ordered by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Most of the victims were women and children.

Also Read

According to The Times of India, Hamas claimed that the strikes killed at least six senior officials, including its top civilian leader and key security chiefs.

Meanwhile, the White House blamed Hamas for the renewed fighting. National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes said Hamas could have freed the hostages to extend the ceasefire but instead chose war.

Reports suggest that the Israeli military has ordered residents to evacuate eastern Gaza and move toward the center of the territory, signaling the possibility of renewed ground operations. This escalation comes as aid organisations warn that essential supplies are depleting, two weeks after Israel halted the flow of food, medicine, fuel, and other necessities to Gaza’s two million residents.