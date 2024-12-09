Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Probe underway after death of tiger cubs in Siliguri, tigress under watch

Probe underway after death of tiger cubs in Siliguri, tigress under watch

Choudhury said Rika has apparently some flaws in taking her cubs by mouth unlike other tigresses in the park and the Safari park staff will closely monitor her behaviour from now on

Tiger, Tiger cubs
Recently Lakshmi, a jumbo, had died in the zoo due to normal, geriatric ailments. | File Photo: Unsplash.com
Press Trust of India Kolkata
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 12:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Authorities in Bengal Safari Park in Siliguri have launched a probe into the death of three tiger cubs after their mother accidentally bit them on their necks while shifting them together from one part of the enclosure to another, an official said.

The cubs, born to tigress 'Rika' at the open-air zoo in Siliguri last week, died after their trachea was punctured as the big cat was trying to take her children inside the night shelter enclosure on Thursday.

Senior West Bengal Zoo Authority member Sourav Choudhury told PTI "Rika accidentally killed the three cubs as she was taking them away from the night shelter to another part of the enclosure."  "However, we have launched a probe to ascertain the circumstances," he said.

The probe team consists of senior forest, zoo officials and one vet.

Senior forest officials are also talking to the zoo keepers, handlers and ascertaining the behaviour and mood of the tigress before the incident, afterwards and kept her under watch though she has not been barred from public viewing or taking her normal movement inside the enclosure, park director Vijay Kumar said.

Choudhury said Rika has apparently some flaws in taking her cubs by mouth unlike other tigresses in the park and the Safari park staff will closely monitor her behaviour from now on.

More From This Section

SC to hear Sisodia's bail pleas for relaxation in excise scam on Dec 11

Delhi schools bomb threat LIVE: Over 40 school receive bomb threats, nothing suspicious found

Delhi's AQI remains 'poor', can Grap-IV restrictions be reintroduced?

UP govt set to introduce AI in ICUs to enhance patient care at Mahakumbh

Weather update today: Light rain improves AQI, temperature dips in Delhi

"She apparently bit too deep into the necks while moving them by catching the cubs. As a result, the trachea was punctured and a deep wound was inflicted," he added.

While two cubs died instantly on Thursday night, another succumbed to its wounds on Friday. The tigress is in mourning since the incident as evident in her behaviour but the staff are trying to engage her in usual playful mood.

Recently Lakshmi, a jumbo, had died in the zoo due to normal, geriatric ailments.

Over a year back in September 2023, two white tiger cubs died after being pushed hard by their mother in Bengal Safari, an open air zoo official said.

Stung by the incidents, despite terming the elephant death as normal, the Bengal Safari Park authorities held a three-day capacity-building training programme for zookeepers till December 8.

To upskill them in animal welfare and upkeep and how to keep a conducive habitat for the animals in the open air zoo.

In April 2024, a tigress Sheela gave birth to five cubs and all are doing fine with some of them exchanged to other zoos in the country.

Presently, there are nine tigers in Bengal Safari Park.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

NGT seeks reply from environment ministry over illegal dumping in Siliguri

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex flat at 81,700; Nifty holds 24,650; Mid-, Smallcap stocks gain

LIVE news updates: Kochi-bound flight makes 'emergency landing' in Chennai, all passengers safe

Merriam-Webster names 'Polarisation' as its 2024 word of the year

Venus Remedies surges 6% after getting marketing nod for lung cancer drug

Topics :SiliguritigressTiger

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 12:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story