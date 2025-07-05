Home / India News / Amarnath Yatra: 6,900 pilgrims leave Jammu base camp, move towards Kashmir

Amarnath Yatra: 6,900 pilgrims leave Jammu base camp, move towards Kashmir

The fourth batch of 6,979 pilgrims -- 5,196 men, 1,427 women, 24 children, 331 sadhus and sadhvis and one transgender -- left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in two separate convoys

Amarnath yatra, Pilgrims on Amarnath yatra
The yatra goes on as usual, albeit in tighter security, despite the April 22 Pahalgam attack (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2025 | 10:20 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Braving heavy rain, a fresh batch of over 6,900 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp here on Saturday to pay a visit to the Amarnath shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas, officials said.

About 30,000 pilgrims have prayed at the 3,880 metre-high cave shrine since July 3 when the 38-day annual yatra commenced from the twin tracks in Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district.

ALSO READ: Amarnath Yatra: 2nd batch of devotees leave Pahalgam, praise arrangement

The fourth batch of 6,979 pilgrims -- 5,196 men, 1,427 women, 24 children, 331 sadhus and sadhvis and one transgender -- left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in two separate convoys between 3.30 am and 4.05 am amid tight security, officials said.

While 4,226 pilgrims left in 161 vehicles for Nunwan base camp for the 48-kilometre traditional Pahalgam route, 2,753 pilgrims were headed for the shorter but steeper 14-kilometre Baltal route in 151 vehicles, they said.

With the fresh departure, a total of 24,528 pilgrims have left the Jammu base camp for the Valley since Wednesday, when Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the yatra from here.

The yatra goes on as usual, albeit in tighter security, despite the April 22 Pahalgam attack in which 26 men were gunned down.

The Bhagwati Nagar base camp has been put under a multi-tier security cover. More than 3.5 lakh people have registered online for the pilgrimage so far.

Thirty-four accommodation centres have been set up across Jammu, and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags are being issued to the pilgrims. Twelve counters have been set up for an on-the-spot registration of pilgrims.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jagan claims collapse of law and order in Andhra, demands President's rule

HC reserves verdict on pleas against UP govt's move to pair schools

Centre notifies rules on portal, database, audit of Waqf properties

Govt extends NPS-like tax benefits to Unified Pension Scheme staff: FinMin

Ladli Behna Yojana monthly aid to be ₹1500 after Diwali: MP CM Yadav

Topics :Amarnath yatraAmarnath pilgrimsAmarnath shrineJammu and Kashmir

First Published: Jul 05 2025 | 10:19 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story