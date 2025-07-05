Jagan claims collapse of law and order in Andhra, demands President's rule

YSRCP chief and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday advocated the imposition of President's Rule in the state, alleging a total breakdown of law and order under the TDP-led NDA government.
He alleged that YSRCP leaders and activists were being targeted through false cases, "illegal" arrests, and an "organised campaign of political harassment".
"When there is no protection to politicians and citizens, law and order is deteriorating, and the Constitution is being violated, then why shouldn't President's rule be imposed?" Reddy posed on X.
He said the recent attack on Dalit sarpanch Nagamalleswar Rao of Mannava village in Guntur district in broad daylight shows the "lawlessness" in the state and the video of that incident depicts the gravity of the situation.
The former chief minister alleged that YSRCP workers were being "assaulted" for defying the ruling TDP and questioned whether people are truly safe under the Chandrababu Naidu government.
Meanwhile, YSRCP SC Cell president TJR Sudhakar Babu accused Naidu of insulting Dalits.
He alleged that the chief minister demeaned Dalit YSRCP supporter C Singayya, who died by allegedly falling under the wheels of Jagan Mohan Reddy's convoy at Etukuru Cross in Guntur district.
Naidu likened Singayya to a dog and resorted to disrespecting the deceased person and politicising the tragedy, Babu alleged.
The YSRCP leader also accused Naidu of showcasing "a pattern of hurling casteist insults", and cited previous remarks by TDP leaders, ostensibly questioning Dalits' education and political rights.
Babu alleged that CM Naidu and IT Minister Nara Lokesh prioritise real estate over welfare and foster violence against Dalits, and demanded a full probe into Singayya's death.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app