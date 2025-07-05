Jagan claims collapse of law and order in Andhra, demands President's rule

YSRCP chief and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday advocated the imposition of President's Rule in the state, alleging a total breakdown of law and order under the TDP-led NDA government.

He alleged that YSRCP leaders and activists were being targeted through false cases, "illegal" arrests, and an "organised campaign of political harassment".

"When there is no protection to politicians and citizens, law and order is deteriorating, and the Constitution is being violated, then why shouldn't President's rule be imposed?" Reddy posed on X.

He said the recent attack on Dalit sarpanch Nagamalleswar Rao of Mannava village in Guntur district in broad daylight shows the "lawlessness" in the state and the video of that incident depicts the gravity of the situation.

The former chief minister alleged that YSRCP workers were being "assaulted" for defying the ruling TDP and questioned whether people are truly safe under the Chandrababu Naidu government. Meanwhile, YSRCP SC Cell president TJR Sudhakar Babu accused Naidu of insulting Dalits. He alleged that the chief minister demeaned Dalit YSRCP supporter C Singayya, who died by allegedly falling under the wheels of Jagan Mohan Reddy's convoy at Etukuru Cross in Guntur district. ALSO READ: Naidu eyes AP as green energy hub with ₹14 trn investment pipeline Naidu likened Singayya to a dog and resorted to disrespecting the deceased person and politicising the tragedy, Babu alleged.