Home / India News / Protesters booked for trying to enter Dharmendra Pradhan's Delhi residence

Protesters booked for trying to enter Dharmendra Pradhan's Delhi residence

The protesters were carrying pamphlets of National Students' Union of India (NSUI)

Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (File Image)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2024 | 5:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A group of people was booked for allegedly protesting and trying to enter the residence of Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan here, officials said on Saturday.

A case under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) was registered at the South Avenue Police station on Thursday, they said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to the FIR, around 20 people arrived in three to four cars and gathered outside the Union minister's residence -- House number 19, Kushak Road in South Avenue.

The protesters were carrying pamphlets of National Students' Union of India (NSUI), it said, adding that some mediapersons were also present at the spot.

The police informed the protesters that as section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the area, they cannot gather here but they did not stop and raised slogans, the FIR stated.

It added that the protesters got agitated and even tried to enter the Union minister's house.

Later, more force was called from the police station and the protesters were dispersed, the FIR said.

Investigations are underway into the matter, the officials said.

Also Read

Highlights: Traffic affected at Delhi-UP borders due to farmers' stir

Farmers' protest highlights: Noida farmers call off Feb 23 Delhi march

Dharmendra Pradhan returns to LS after decade, joins Modi cabinet

Farmers' protest in Delhi: Gates of 9 metro stations shut; full list here

Farmers' march highlights: Traffic affected at Delhi borders, say police

NC, PDP oppose prosecution sanction against Arundhati Roy under UAPA

Hello from Melodi team, says Giorgia Meloni in video with PM Modi

Indian-origin ex-airline manager wanted in Canada's gold heist to surrender

Will work to fulfill semiconductor initiatives of PM Modi: Kumaraswamy

DMK blames NTA over NEET, slams BJP-led govt for being 'spectator'

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Dharmendra PradhanEducation ministryDelhi

First Published: Jun 15 2024 | 5:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story