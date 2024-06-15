Home / India News / Will work to fulfill semiconductor initiatives of PM Modi: Kumaraswamy

Will work to fulfill semiconductor initiatives of PM Modi: Kumaraswamy

His remark comes a day after he reportedly raised questions about the US-based semiconductor manufacturer

H D Kumaraswamy, Kumaraswamy
(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2024 | 3:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's semiconductor-related initiatives, Union Heavy Industries and Steel Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday said he will work towards fulfilling them through his ministry.

His remark comes a day after he reportedly raised questions about the US-based semiconductor manufacturer potentially receiving Rs 3.2 crore subsidy for every job it creates in Gujarat.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Semiconductor is a strategic industry. It is a basic requirement for electronics and automobile manufacturing. Both these sectors generate lots of employment. I greatly appreciate the semiconductor-related initiatives taken by @PMOIndia and will work towards fulfilling them through my ministry," Kumaraswamy posted on 'X'.

Later, addressing reporters here, the JD(S) leader stressed on the need for creating more jobs along with attracting investments to the country.

"Why has our PM given me this big portfolio? Why he has confidence in me? It is a big responsibility that the PM has given me. My work is to bring investors in a big way. Not only bringing investors, parallelly, we have to create more jobs. By creating more jobs, I have to come to the expectations of the PM," he added.

Also Read

Being twice CM to Union minister, Kumaraswamy demonstrates political acumen

Dholera plant's first semiconductor chip to be rolled out by 2026 end

Tata, Israel's Tower Semiconductor among bidders for SCL Mohali revamp: Rpt

Ex-Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy becomes heavy industries and steel minister

PM Modi has given me opportunity to serve as Cabinet min, says Kumaraswamy

DMK blames NTA over NEET, slams BJP-led govt for being 'spectator'

Restoration of road connectivity to North Sikkim underway, says BRO

Delhi water crisis: AAP MLAs write to Jal Shakti Min, urge intervention

8 dead, many injured as tempo falls into gorge in Uttarakhand: Key updates

Delhi water crisis: Congres organises 'matka phod' protests in Delhi

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Narendra ModiHD Kumaraswamysemi-conductorsemiconductor

First Published: Jun 15 2024 | 3:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story