Puja Khedkar alleges house help sedated family, stole valuables; probe on

The Pune police have launched a probe into former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar's allegations that a house help had rendered her and her parents unconscious and committed theft at their residence, an official said on Sunday.

Puja Khedkar informed the police late on Saturday night about the alleged incident that occurred at the family's bungalow on Baner Road, the official said.

According to police, she claimed that a house help hailing from Nepal, who had been employed recently, administered sedatives to her and her parents, Dilip and Manorama Khedkar, rendered them unconscious, tied them up, and decamped with their mobile phones and some valuables.