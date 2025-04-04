Punjab and Himachal Pradesh are like brothers, says CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab and Himachal Pradesh have always remained like brothers and maintained cordial relations no matter what dispute emerged, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said here on Friday.

Mann, who visited the Naina Devi temple in Bilaspur district in Himachal Pradesh with his family members to pay obeisance while interacting with media persons, said that he would speak to the officers of both states to expedite the work on Rajju Marg (ropeway project) from Naina Devi to Anandpur Sahib.

He said that he would request his Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to formulate a joint action group comprising officers to expedite this project in the larger public interest.

Mann said that Nandpur Sahib in Punjab and Naina Devi in Himachal Pradesh were famous pilgrim destinations visited by devotees from across the globe. This ropeway will facilitate pilgrims to visit these two shrines located quite far from each other, with hilly terrain compounding the problems of the devotees.

Extending well wishes to the people on the festival of Navratras, he said that this festival celebrates the victory of Goddess Durga over the demons, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.

Mann said that he had come here on this sacred land to seek the blessings of Maa Durga for wiping the demon of drugs from the state of Punjab, a statement issued here said.

He said that the ethos of love, brotherhood and harmony in society will be maintained at every cost and will ever remain the top priority of his government.

Punjab chief minister added that he has visited various places like Bilaspur, Kullu, Manali and Shimla in Himachal Pradesh as an artist earlier.

Expressing concern over drug abuse in Punjab, he said that earlier the youth of Punjab used to join the armed forces but now the current generation is being harmed by drugs. However, the Punjab government is taking steps to get rid of the menace.