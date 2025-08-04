Home / India News / Rajasthan disburses ₹765.78 cr under investment promotion scheme in FY25

Rajasthan disburses ₹765.78 cr under investment promotion scheme in FY25

The government will host the Rising Rajasthan Partnership Conclave in Jaipur on December 11-12 to strengthen partnerships with industry, institutions and multilateral bodies, officials said

Bhajanlal Sharma, Bhajanlal, Rajasthan CM
Khairthal-Tijara: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma addresses a public meeting organised under the 'Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Antyodaya Sambal Pakhwada', in Khairthal-Tijara district, Rajasthan, Friday, July 4, 2025.(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 7:08 PM IST
The Rajasthan government has disbursed ₹765.78 crore in investment incentives under the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS) for the 2024-25 fiscal year, an official statement said on Monday.

In a statement, the state industries department said the disbursal reflects growing investor interest and the government's proactive approach in honouring claims swiftly under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.

Principal Secretary (Industries & Commerce) Alok Gupta said, "RIPS 2024 reflects the government's commitment to building an investor-friendly ecosystem. The overwhelming response shows rising investor confidence in the policy framework."  RIPS 2024, launched during a UK roadshow last October, targets priority sectors such as renewable energy, tourism, IT, and women-led startups. Incentives have attracted interest across sectors, including solar, wind, waste-to-energy, biomass, and M-sand.

During the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024, MoUs worth ₹35 lakh crore were signed. Of these, ₹4.12 lakh crore worth have already entered the implementation process.

The government will host the Rising Rajasthan Partnership Conclave in Jaipur on December 11-12 to strengthen partnerships with industry, institutions and multilateral bodies, officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 7:07 PM IST

