Rajasthan disburses ₹765.78 cr under investment promotion scheme in FY25

The Rajasthan government has disbursed ₹765.78 crore in investment incentives under the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS) for the 2024-25 fiscal year, an official statement said on Monday.
In a statement, the state industries department said the disbursal reflects growing investor interest and the government's proactive approach in honouring claims swiftly under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.
Principal Secretary (Industries & Commerce) Alok Gupta said, "RIPS 2024 reflects the government's commitment to building an investor-friendly ecosystem. The overwhelming response shows rising investor confidence in the policy framework." RIPS 2024, launched during a UK roadshow last October, targets priority sectors such as renewable energy, tourism, IT, and women-led startups. Incentives have attracted interest across sectors, including solar, wind, waste-to-energy, biomass, and M-sand.
During the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024, MoUs worth ₹35 lakh crore were signed. Of these, ₹4.12 lakh crore worth have already entered the implementation process.
The government will host the Rising Rajasthan Partnership Conclave in Jaipur on December 11-12 to strengthen partnerships with industry, institutions and multilateral bodies, officials said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app