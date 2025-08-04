Rajasthan disburses ₹765.78 cr under investment promotion scheme in FY25

The Rajasthan government has disbursed ₹765.78 crore in investment incentives under the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS) for the 2024-25 fiscal year, an official statement said on Monday.

In a statement, the state industries department said the disbursal reflects growing investor interest and the government's proactive approach in honouring claims swiftly under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.

Principal Secretary (Industries & Commerce) Alok Gupta said, "RIPS 2024 reflects the government's commitment to building an investor-friendly ecosystem. The overwhelming response shows rising investor confidence in the policy framework." RIPS 2024, launched during a UK roadshow last October, targets priority sectors such as renewable energy, tourism, IT, and women-led startups. Incentives have attracted interest across sectors, including solar, wind, waste-to-energy, biomass, and M-sand.