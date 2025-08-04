Home / India News / Abhishek Banerjee named TMC leader in Lok Sabha, replaces Bandopadhyay

The TMC on Monday named its national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee as its leader in the Lok Sabha, according to party sources.

Banerjee, a three-time MP from Diamond Harbour, will replace veteran lawmaker from Kolkata Uttar Sudip Bandopadhyay, they said.

Bandopadhyay was relieved of the responsibility because of his poor health, they added.

The decision was taken at a virtual meeting of TMC MPs, chaired by party chief Mamata Banerjee. Party lawmakers from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were present in the meeting, sources said.

Banerjee is the nephew of the West Bengal chief minister.

The TMC, which has 29 seats in the Lok Sabha, is a key constituent of the opposition INDIA bloc.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

