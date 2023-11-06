Punjab cabinet gives nod to pilgrimage, settlement scheme for traders

The Punjab cabinet Monday gave nod to a pilgrimage scheme for elderly people and a one-time settlement scheme for traders with tax dues up to Rs 1 lakh.

The approval came during a meeting of the council of ministers chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here.

Addressing the media after the cabinet meeting, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the cabinet has approved the 'Mukh Mantri Tirth Yatra' scheme whereby elderly people could visit various religious places including Nanded Sahib, Hazur Sahib, Chintpurni, Jawalaji, Naina Devi through buses and trains free of charge.

This scheme will be rolled out on November 27, the chief minister said in a post on X.

A sum of Rs 40 crore has been earmarked for the 'Mukh Mantri Tirth Yatra' scheme, said FM Cheema.

He further said a sub-committee has also been formed for the scheme.

Asked about the age of people who could avail this scheme, he said the sub-committee will take a call on it.

In another decision, Cheema said the cabinet has also given its nod for the launch of a one-time settlement scheme (OTS) for the state's traders and business community.

We are going to give a very big relief to Punjab's traders. It is a Diwali gift for them, he said.

Cheema said under the OTS, a lump sum tax to the tune of up to Rs 1 lakh has been waived. This will benefit 39,787 traders in the state.

The cabinet has approved the OTS for pending cases of the Punjab Value Added Tax Act, 2005, the Central Sales Tax Act, 1956, the Punjab Infrastructure Development Regulation Act, 2002, the Punjab General Sales Tax act, 1948, the Punjab Entertainment Tax Act, 1954, the Punjab Tax on Luxuries Act, 2009 and Punjab Institutions and Other Buildings Tax Act, 2011, the minister said.

He added that the cabinet has also decided to waive 50 per cent of tax due of traders from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1 crore.

There will also be a 100 per cent waiver on interest and penalty on tax dues, he said.

He said that there are 19,361 such cases where relief will be provided to the trading community. This will benefit around 60,000 traders, he said.