Home / India News / PM Modi speaks to Punjab CM Mann over heavy rains and flood crisis

PM Modi speaks to Punjab CM Mann over heavy rains and flood crisis

The devastating floods in Punjab have so far claimed 29 lives, the maximum in Pathankot district, besides impacting the lives of more than 256K people, state officials said on Monday

"Immediately after landing in Delhi, Prime Minister Modi called up Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to discuss the situation due to heavy rains and flooding in Punjab. He has assured him of all help and support to the state." (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 11:02 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann immediately after returning to Delhi from China to enquire about the flood situation in the state and assured him of every support needed.

"Immediately after landing in Delhi, Prime Minister Modi called up Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to discuss the situation due to heavy rains and flooding in Punjab. He has assured him of all help and support to the state."  The devastating floods in Punjab have so far claimed 29 lives, the maximum in Pathankot district, besides impacting the lives of more than 256K  people, state officials said on Monday.

 

Twelve of the 23 districts in the state have been hit in a one-month period starting August 1, in what the state government has described as one of the worst flood disasters to hit Punjab in decades, an official bulletin said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also condoled the loss of lives in the Punjab floods on Monday and urged the central and state governments to accelerate relief and rescue efforts.
 
Rahul Gandhi expressed his condolences to bereaved families and prayed for the safety of those stranded. He called for urgent assistance for farmers, labourers, livestock owners, and citizens, urging Congress leaders and workers to prioritise relief work.

