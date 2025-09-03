Home / India News / Delhi traffic diverted on outer ring road due to rising Yamuna water level

Delhi traffic diverted on outer ring road due to rising Yamuna water level

Yamuna
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 7:33 PM IST
The Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday announced traffic diversions in view of the rising water levels in Yamuna river at Vasudev Ghat, which has affected vehicular movement on the Outer Ring Road stretch from Majnu Ka Tila to Salimgarh bypass.

According to police, traffic will be diverted at Wazirabad-Signature Bridge and Chandgi Ram Akhada-IP College red light through alternate routes as heavy congestion is expected on the Outer Ring Road and adjoining stretches.

Vehicles will not be permitted on the affected stretches and will be diverted accordingly.

Commuters have been advised to avoid the impacted routes and plan their journeys in advance. Police have also urged motorists to avoid roadside parking as it obstructs the traffic flow.

"Emergency vehicles will be given free passage at all times," the advisory stated, adding that commuters should follow the instructions of traffic personnel deployed on the ground.

Motorists were also requested to remain patient, adhere to traffic rules and cooperate with police.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Yamuna riverYamuna projectDelhi weathermonsoon rainfallRoad Transport

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 7:33 PM IST

