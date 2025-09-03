Home / India News / Delhi govt's PWD to get separate engineering cadre to accelerate works: CM

Delhi govt's PWD to get separate engineering cadre to accelerate works: CM

At present, the PWD's engineering wing in Delhi comprises 3,214 sanctioned posts across 36 categories, all belonging to the CPWD cadre, with appointments made by the Central government

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM
The chief minister announced the formation of a high-level committee to design the structure and functioning of the new cadre. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 7:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Delhi Cabinet has approved the creation of a separate engineering cadre within the Public Works Department (PWD) to expedite construction projects and enhance accountability, officials said on Wednesday.

The decision was made at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. With this decision, the Delhi Government will gain the authority to recruit engineers independently and fill vacant posts without delay, said an official statement.

Following the decision, Gupta said the Delhi Government must quickly construct new infrastructure, including a state-of-the-art secretariat, mini-secretariats in all 11 districts, mandis, sports complexes, and other facilities.

She noted that this would only be possible if Delhi had its own engineering cadre. "For the past 30 years, no decision was taken on this critical matter. That is why the Cabinet has now approved the creation of a separate cadre for engineers," she said.

The department's engineering services were entirely dependent on the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) cadre.

At present, the PWD's engineering wing in Delhi comprises 3,214 sanctioned posts across 36 categories, all belonging to the CPWD cadre, with appointments made by the Central government.

This arrangement often slowed down the pace of work under the Delhi government and created challenges in taking timely administrative and developmental decisions, the statement said.

The chief minister announced the formation of a high-level committee to design the structure and functioning of the new cadre.

In the initial phase, CPWD officers willing to join the cadre would be accommodated. If the required strength is not met, alternative recruitment mechanisms will be adopted based on the committee's recommendations, subject to approval by the competent authority, the statement said.

This will not only make the government self-reliant in engineering services but will also help build a specialised, locally experienced, and long-term committed engineering workforce, the chief minister noted.

"Until now, accountability was not clearly fixed, and in cases of irregularities, engineers often managed to escape responsibility through transfers. That will no longer be the case," she added.

Highlighting that this decision is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guiding motto of 'reform, perform and transform', she said it represents a major step in reform, as the Delhi government will now create its own institutional framework.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the decision will make the Delhi government more efficient, accountable, and visionary in executing development projects. It is a milestone in strengthening the capital's infrastructure and advancing Delhi's aspiration to become a world-class city, she said.

Gupta also said that this historic step would prove to be a milestone in transforming the national capital into 'Viksit Delhi'.

This move represents a long-awaited structural reform, giving impetus to Delhi's sustainable development and infrastructure projects, she said, adding that this will directly benefit the people.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BSF choppers rescues 45 villagers trapped in flood-hit village in Jammu

LIVE news updates: Yellow alert issued in Delhi as Yamuna crosses 207m mark

Delhi HC directs govt to clear pending EV subsidies, raps delay in payments

Shilpa Shetty's restaurant Bastian Bandra to close amid ₹60 cr fraud case

Bihar Bandh on Sept 4: BJP Mahila Morcha to lead statewide protest

Topics :DelhiPWD project

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 7:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story