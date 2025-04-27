Sunday, April 27, 2025 | 12:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Punjab Police busts weapon-smuggling module with links to Pakistan, 1 held

Punjab Police busts weapon-smuggling module with links to Pakistan, 1 held

Seven pistols, four live cartridges and Rs 1.50 lakh have allegedly been recovered from the arrested accused

Punjab police

Punjab Police on Sunday said they have busted a weapon-smuggling module with alleged links to Pakistan. File Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Punjab Police on Sunday said they have busted a weapon-smuggling module with alleged links to Pakistan and arrested one person from Amritsar.

Seven pistols, four live cartridges and Rs 1.50 lakh have allegedly been recovered from the arrested accused.

"Acting on a specific tip-off, Counter Intelligence #Amritsar busts an illegal weapon smuggling module with links to #Pakistan and arrests Abhishek Kumar from Amritsar, recovering 7 pistols (including 5 pistols of .30 bore and 2 Glock 9mm pistols), 4 live cartridges (.30 bore), and Rs 1,50,000 from his possession," Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav posted on X. 

He said Australia-based Jassa - "who, in close collaboration with Pakistan-based smugglers, orchestrates the smuggling of illegal arms/ammunition through the Indo-Pak border with the help of his local associates Jodhbir Singh alias Jodha and Abhishek Kumar."  The DGP said preliminary investigation revealed that Abhishek Kumar and Jodhbir Singh alias Jodha are also allegedly involved in hawala transactions, indicating their connection to a broader network engaged in criminal activities.

 

An FIR has been registered at State Special Operation Cell, Amritsar. Further investigation is underway to apprehend other associates and unearth all backward and forward linkages, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Pahalgam terror attack

Pahalgam terror attack: NIA takes over probe, question eyewitnesses

Supreme Court, SC

SC to hear plea on April 28 to ban explicit content on OTT, social media

“Today from the soil of Bihar, I want to say to the whole world in clear words that India will identify, trace and punish every terrorist and their supporters, conspirators. They will be punished beyond their imagination” NARENDRA MODI, Prime Minis

Pahalgam attack shows frustration of those who patronise terrorism: PM Modi

CR Paatil, Jal Shakti Minister

India lacks water management, not water resources: Jal Shakti minister

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu

President Murmu returns to Delhi after attending Pope Francis' funeral mass

Topics : Punjab Police India-Pak conflict Amritsar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 27 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayRIL Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedUP Board Topper List 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon