Punjab to release extra water to Rajasthan for military needs: CM Mann

The statement quoting the chief minister said that the Rajasthan government had sought more water from the quota of Punjab as the military deployed at the Rajasthan border needed additional water

Mann said that whenever national interests are concerned, Punjab never takes a backseat. | (Photo:PTI)
1 min read Last Updated : May 11 2025 | 12:06 AM IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday ordered release of additional water to Rajasthan "for catering to needs of military in the state," an official statement said here.

The statement quoting the chief minister said that the Rajasthan government had sought more water from the quota of Punjab "as the military deployed at the Rajasthan border needed additional water".

Mann said that whenever national interests are concerned, Punjab never takes a backseat.

"Not only water but Punjab can shed its blood for the sake of national interests," said Mann.

First Published: May 11 2025 | 12:06 AM IST

