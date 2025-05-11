Punjab to release extra water to Rajasthan for military needs: CM Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday ordered release of additional water to Rajasthan "for catering to needs of military in the state," an official statement said here.

The statement quoting the chief minister said that the Rajasthan government had sought more water from the quota of Punjab "as the military deployed at the Rajasthan border needed additional water".

Mann said that whenever national interests are concerned, Punjab never takes a backseat.

"Not only water but Punjab can shed its blood for the sake of national interests," said Mann.