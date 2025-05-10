Home / India News / ICAI reschedules CA exams to May 16-24 after security situation improves

ICAI reschedules CA exams to May 16-24 after security situation improves

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri earlier announced that the directors general of military operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan have agreed to stop all firings and military action on land, air, sea

ICAI India
ICAI India
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 10:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The CA exams, which were postponed in view of security situation in the country, will now be conducted from May 16 to 24, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announced on Saturday night.

The exams were earlier scheduled from May 9 to 14, 2025.

The ICAI had earlier this week announced postponement of the exams.

"In view of the favourable developments in security situation in the country, it has been decided that CA Final, Intermediate and INTT-AT (PQC) examinations earlier scheduled to be conducted from May 9 to 14 will now be held from May 16 to 24," the ICAI said in a notification.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri earlier announced that the directors general of military operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan have agreed to stop all firings and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 5 pm on Saturday.

The brief announcement by the foreign secretary came shortly after President Donald Trump said India and Pakistan have agreed to a "full and immediate ceasefire" after talks mediated by the US.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Plea in SC opposes trademark registration of 'Operation Sindoor' name

More than 3,000 youth in Punjab sign up as civil defence volunteers

Mock drills held at Sriharikota Space Centre and Tirupati airport

Justice Surya Kant named executive chairman of Nalsa by Prez Murmu

Ex-defence minister AK Antony backs armed forces' action against Pakistan

Topics :Operation Sindoor NewsICAIchartered accountantsEntrance ExamsOperation SindoorIndia-Pak conflict

First Published: May 10 2025 | 10:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story