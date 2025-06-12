Punjabi influencer Kamal Kaur found dead inside abandoned car in Bathinda

Kanchan Kumari, a Punjabi social media influencer known online as Kamal Kaur, was found dead inside a parked car in Bathinda, Punjab, police said on Thursday.

Residents near Adesh University alerted authorities after noticing a foul odour coming from a stationary vehicle. Police discovered her body in the rear seat. “It appears some unidentified persons left the body in the car here after murdering her,” said Bathinda Superintendent of Police (City) Narinder Singh.

Influencer went missing en route to event

Kaur, a 30-year-old resident of Ludhiana, had been missing since 9 June. She had informed her mother that she was travelling to Bathinda for a promotional event but lost contact soon after, according to Bathinda police.

Police confirmed that a murder case has been registered and investigations are underway. CCTV footage shows suspect and fake number plate According to The Indian Express, CCTV footage shows the car, which is registered in Ludhiana, entering the parking lot early on 10 June. A turbaned man was seen driving the vehicle and walking away afterward. The vehicle was later found to have a fake number plate. Kaur’s online presence and alleged threats Kaur was a prominent content creator, known for her comedic videos under the Instagram handle ‘Kamal Kaur Bhabhi’, which had 384,000 followers. Her YouTube channel, ‘Funny Bhabhi’, had 236,000 subscribers. Her content, often humorous and occasionally provocative, attracted both admiration and criticism.