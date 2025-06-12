Home / India News / Punjabi influencer Kamal Kaur found dead inside abandoned car in Bathinda

Punjabi influencer Kamal Kaur found dead inside abandoned car in Bathinda

Punjabi influencer Kamal Kaur, missing since June 9, was found dead in a parked car in Bathinda with police launching a murder investigation and probing possible threats

Kamal Kaur
Kaur, a 30-year-old resident of Ludhiana, had been missing since 9 June. (Photo: Instagram/@kamalkaurbhabhi)
Kanchan Kumari, a Punjabi social media influencer known online as Kamal Kaur, was found dead inside a parked car in Bathinda, Punjab, police said on Thursday.
 
Residents near Adesh University alerted authorities after noticing a foul odour coming from a stationary vehicle. Police discovered her body in the rear seat. “It appears some unidentified persons left the body in the car here after murdering her,” said Bathinda Superintendent of Police (City) Narinder Singh.
 
Influencer went missing en route to event
Kaur, a 30-year-old resident of Ludhiana, had been missing since 9 June. She had informed her mother that she was travelling to Bathinda for a promotional event but lost contact soon after, according to Bathinda police.
 
Police confirmed that a murder case has been registered and investigations are underway.
 

CCTV footage shows suspect and fake number plate 

According to The Indian Express, CCTV footage shows the car, which is registered in Ludhiana, entering the parking lot early on 10 June. A turbaned man was seen driving the vehicle and walking away afterward. The vehicle was later found to have a fake number plate.
 

Kaur’s online presence and alleged threats

Kaur was a prominent content creator, known for her comedic videos under the Instagram handle ‘Kamal Kaur Bhabhi’, which had 384,000 followers. Her YouTube channel, ‘Funny Bhabhi’, had 236,000 subscribers. Her content, often humorous and occasionally provocative, attracted both admiration and criticism.
 
Media reports indicate that in 2024, she was allegedly warned by individuals claiming ties to Canada-based Khalistani extremist Arsh Dalla. She was told to stop posting what they deemed “vulgar” content. No formal complaint was filed at the time, according to The Indian Express.
 

Police probe motives, await post-mortem report 

Police are investigating whether Kaur had received recent threats or was involved in any disputes, either personal or professional. Her body has been sent for post-mortem, and authorities continue to gather evidence to determine the cause and motive behind the suspected murder.

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 9:17 PM IST

