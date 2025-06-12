Travel industry mourns Air India plane crash, sentiment turns sombre

Travel industry sentiment turned sombre following the Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday, which led to the death of more than 204 passengers and injured many.

Travel bodies and associations expressed their deep shock and grief over the devastating incident.

Air India crash in Ahmedabad. Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those on board, and with the local residents affected by this heartbreaking event,” said Julia Simpson, president and chief executive officer of the World Travel and Tourism Council. “WTTC extends its deepest sympathies to all those affected by the tragiccrash in Ahmedabad. Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those on board, and with the local residents affected by this heartbreaking event,” said Julia Simpson, president and chief executive officer of the World Travel and Tourism Council.

ALSO READ: Air India flight to London with 242 passengers crashes near Ahmedabad “We are deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic crash of Air India Flight 171 (Ahmedabad to London) at Ahmedabad Airport, and extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones in this devastating incident,” said Ravi Gosain, president of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO).

“This is an extremely painful moment for the entire travel, tourism and aviation fraternity,” he said. The association expressed solidarity with Air India management, staff and grieving families, noting that the airline has been a strong pillar of India’s aviation industry, playing a crucial role in connecting India to the world and supporting the growth of Indian tourism. Travel platforms were busy addressing concerns of travellers due to the temporary closure of Ahmedabad Airport following the incident, while remaining alert for any advisories from aviation authorities. “It’s a tragic incident and deeply disturbing for travellers. While we’ve not got any enquiries for cancellations, we’re taking care to address any concerns that they might have,” said a senior executive at a travel portal who did not want to be named.