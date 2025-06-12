Home / India News / How did Air India crash? Clues point to power failure, not explosion

How did Air India crash? Clues point to power failure, not explosion

Air India flight AI171 crashed near Ahmedabad after take-off. Early signs point to power failure, not explosion. Investigations are underway as Boeing 787 safety concerns come under lens

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash
Remains of the Air India plane that crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
Rajarshi Bhattacharjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 7:11 PM IST
Air India flight AI171, en route to London Gatwick airport with 242 people on board, crashed into a residential neighbourhood in Meghani Nagar, near Ahmedabad airport. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft took off from Ahmedabad at 1.55 pm before crashing shortly after.
 
The aircraft, under the command of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal with 8,200 hours of experience and First Officer Clive Kundar with 1,100 hours of experience, had barely left the ground before it encountered critical issues.
 
Media reports indicate the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner may have gone down due to possible engine failure, loss of control, or instrumentation issues. Analysis of the Flight Data Recorder, Cockpit Voice Recorder, and ACARS transmissions will be crucial in determining the exact cause of the incident.

Loss of power likely, say ex-pilot

“The visuals show that the aircraft went down while flying. Which means there was no mid-air explosion... The visuals show that the aircraft faced a loss of power... The loss of power can be due to engine malfunction, but it is very unlikely that both engines would lose power simultaneously... It is a very big engine, and it is rare that both engines lose power due to a bird hit in a one-minute duration,” said former pilot Ehsan Khalid, speaking to news agency ANI.
 
“Since the landing gear was down, it is possible that a loss of engine was detected beforehand. There are many variables, and any speculation would be unjust,” Khalid said.
 

Pilot issued distress call before silence

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner issued a “Mayday” distress call – an aviation emergency signal – moments before contact was lost with Air Traffic Control (ATC). “It gave a MAYDAY call to ATC, but thereafter, no response was given by the aircraft to the calls made by ATC,” DGCA mentioned.  
 
“The pilot initially appeared to be sending a message seeking help after detecting a problem. Shortly after, he issued a ‘mayday’ distress call,” said Murlidhar Mohol, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, speaking to journalists. Investigations are underway, he said.
 

Boeing 787 safety concerns resurface

Despite its cutting-edge design and popularity around the world, Boeing’s Dreamliner has faced multiple safety concerns. In March 2024, Chile’s LATAM Airlines Boeing 787-9 plunged mid-air, injuring 50 passengers due to a cockpit seat fault.
 
Pilots have previously reported issues such as engine icing, fuel leaks, and electrical faults. In 2013, two lithium-ion battery fires — one on a parked aircraft in Boston and another mid-flight in Japan — led to a global grounding of the fleet. The FAA halted operations until Boeing redesigned the battery systems to ensure safety.

Air India ahmedabad plane crash Boeing DGCA plane crash Tata group Aviation

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 7:10 PM IST

