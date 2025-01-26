Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / R-Day: Murmu, Indonesian counterpart arrive at Kartavya Path in buggy

R-Day: Murmu, Indonesian counterpart arrive at Kartavya Path in buggy

The gold-plated, horse-drawn buggy is a black carriage with the national emblem embossed on it in gold. The buggy, drawn by a mixed breed of Indian and Austrian horses, also features gold-plated rims

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President
The presidential buggy had been used for Republic Day functions till 1984 but was discontinued after the assassination of the then-prime minister Indira Gandhi | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

President Droupadi Murmu and her Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto arrived at Kartavya Path for the 76th Republic Day parade on Sunday in a traditional buggy, a practice that made a comeback after a 40-year gap last year.

They were escorted by the President's Bodyguard -- "Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak". The President's Bodyguard is the senior-most regiment of the Indian Army.

The gold-plated, horse-drawn buggy is a black carriage with the national emblem embossed on it in gold. The buggy, drawn by a mixed breed of Indian and Austrian horses, also features gold-plated rims.

The presidential buggy had been used for Republic Day functions till 1984 but was discontinued after the assassination of the then-prime minister Indira Gandhi.

The buggy was last used by Giani Zail Singh in 1984 before being discontinued due to security reasons. The presidents then began using limousines for travel.

In 2014, then-president Pranab Mukherjee used it again for the beating retreat ceremony.

Also Read

Respect differences, live in harmony: Mohan Bhagwat at R-Day celebrations

Republic Day 2025 LIVE: President Murmu reaches Kartavya Path with Indonesia's President Subianto

India's first Republic Day celebrations were held at Irwin amphitheatre

We join them in recognising enduring significance: US wishes India on R-Day

Republic Day 2025: Best wishes, messages and quotes to share on this day

His successor Ram Nath Kovind continued the tradition. He inspected the Guard of Honour in the presidential buggy after taking oath in 2017.

During the British era, the buggy belonged to the viceroy of India. After India's independence in 1947, a row erupted between India and Pakistan regarding claims over the carriage.

With no immediate solution and higher authority to decide on the row, India's then-Lt Colonel Thakur Govind Singh and the Pakistan Army's Sahabzada Yaqub Khan took full responsibility for the fact that ownership of the buggy would depend on a coin toss.

India is believed to have won the toss and the buggy has been with the country since then. The carriage has been used by several presidents on various occasions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Latest LIVE: Will hold press conference on 'very important issue' today at 1 PM, says Kejriwal

Delhi's air quality sees slight improvement, remains in 'moderate' category

Foggy weather delays flights, trains in Delhi, Kolkata; cold wave persists

UCC to be implemented in Uttarakhand on January 27, says CM Dhami

Parents fume at FIITJEE , throng closed centres in Noida, Ghaziabad

Topics :Republic DayDroupadi MurmuIndonesia

First Published: Jan 26 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story