Home / India News / Radhika Yadav murder: Father sent to 14-day judicial custody by court

Radhika Yadav murder: Father sent to 14-day judicial custody by court

A Gurugram court sent the father of Radhika Yadav, Deepak Yadav, who is accused of killing her daughter, to 14 days' judicial custody on Saturday.

Crime
However, police has found no connection between the murder and the music video. | (Photo: Shutterstock)
ANI Gurugram
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2025 | 6:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A Gurugram court sent the father of Radhika Yadav, Deepak Yadav, who is accused of killing her daughter, to 14 days' judicial custody on Saturday.

Gurugram police produced the accused in Gurugram court before the duty magistrate earlier today. The father was brought to court amid heavy police protection and with his face covered.

25-year-old Radhika Yadav was shot dead by her father, allegedly over a disagreement regarding her tennis academy in Sector 57 in Gurugram.

On July 11, her body was cremated in Haryana's Gurugram after the post-mortem examination. The team of doctors performing the examination confirmed multiple gunshot wounds.

"The postmortem of the deceased tennis player is completed. Four bullets were taken out from Radhika Yadav's body," said Dr Deepak Mathur, who was part of the medical team.

Gurugram Public Relations Officer (PRO) Sandeep Kumar on Friday informed that the 25-year-old tennis player, Radhika Yadav, was shot dead by her father, Deepak Yadav, a result of a disagreement over her tennis academy. Speaking to ANI, Kumar said the father, who runs a rental property business, was unhappy with his daughter running the academy, citing their financially prosperous background as a reason for her not to work."

Kumar further elaborated, "Despite being told not to run the academy, Radhika refused to stop working, which eventually and ultimately led to a huge disagreement. Going further, the accused got angry and shot his daughter with his licensed gun and killed her."

The Police are also investigating a music video in which Radhika Yadav had played a part. As per sources, Rekha's father had asked her to delete the video from her social media. However, police has found no connection between the murder and the music video.

Inam-ul-Haq, co-actor of the late tennis player Radhika Yadav in the music video, has said that he had no connection to her murder and had not been in touch with her after the video shoot.

He said, "I met her (Radhika) for the first time in the Tennis Premier League, which was held in Delhi. After that, I met her in a music video. She was an actor to me. I have worked with many actresses... She just came for the shooting of the music video, and then she left... We just gave her a good luck amount. The production of the video was unpaid. After that, we never contacted.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi govt grosses Rs 2,662 cr from Q1FY26 liquor sales: Data

Too early to conclude Air India crash cause: Aviation min on probe report

Crime in Delhi down by 8.4%, decline of 10% in rape and POCSO cases

LIVE updates: 2 dead, 8 injured as 4-storey building collapses in Delhi; rescue ops underway

India first country to launch a traditional knowledge digital library: WHO

Topics :TennisGurugramMurderCrime against women

First Published: Jul 12 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story