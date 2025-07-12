Home / India News / Delhi govt grosses Rs 2,662 cr from Q1FY26 liquor sales: Data

Delhi govt grosses Rs 2,662 cr from Q1FY26 liquor sales: Data

Delhi State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) recorded the highest sale of 5.29 crore bottles of different kinds of liquor from April to June, 2025

Liquor consumption
In the first quarter of the last fiscal, the four corporations recorded sale of 15.93 crore bottles, yielding Rs 2,403 crore. | Illustration: Binay Sinha
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2025 | 5:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Delhi government corporations sold about 16.96 crore liquor bottles in the first quarter of 2025-26, grossing over Rs 2,662 crore, officials said on Saturday.

The figure was over 1 crore more than the number of liquor bottles sold during the same period last fiscal, they said.

Delhi State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) recorded the highest sale of 5.29 crore bottles of different kinds of liquor from April to June, 2025.

This was followed by sale of 5 crore bottles by Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC), 3.65 crore bottles by Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation (DSCSC) and 2.91 crore bottles by Delhi Consumer's Cooperative Wholesale Store (DCCWS), showed official figures.

In the current excise policy, retail liquor sale in Delhi is carried out solely by the government through its four agencies -- DSIIDC, DTTDC, DSCSC and DCCWS -- which operate over 700 vends.

In the first quarter of the last fiscal, the four corporations recorded sale of 15.93 crore bottles, yielding Rs 2,403 crore.

The sales this year have earned Rs 259 crore more, officials said.

The improved sales in the first quarter will help the government meet its target of Rs 7,000 crore in excise tax collection in 2025-26. It also shows that despite challenges, the liquor trade in the city is stabilising after it was disrupted due to the scrapping of excise policy 2021-22 by the previous regime in Delhi in 2022.

The government is now preparing a new excise policy aiming to boost revenue and provide an improved experience to the consumers. It will ensure the supply of quality liquor with transparency while generating revenue from it, officials said.

A high-level committee headed by Chief Secretary Dharmendra Kumar is drafting the new policy by studying the policies of other states, they said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Too early to conclude Air India crash cause, says Aviation Minister Naidu

Crime in Delhi down by 8.4%, decline of 10% in rape and POCSO cases

LIVE updates: 2 dead, 8 injured as 4-storey building collapses in Delhi; rescue ops underway

India first country to launch a traditional knowledge digital library: WHO

A month on, soot-covered buildings mark site of Ahmedabad plane crash

Topics :Liquor firmsLiquor saleDelhi government

First Published: Jul 12 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story