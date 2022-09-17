India on path of becoming world superpower in next 25 yrs: Smriti Irani

-
ALSO READ
Ensure tech is available in regional languages to empower people: Irani
Smriti Irani promises Amethi girl visit to ISRO; assures help to students
Smriti Irani's jibe at Cong, says party upset over Amethi defeat in 2019
Smriti Irani hits out at Kejriwal for 'giving clean chit' to Satyendar Jain
Cong leaders on streets to save Gandhi family's assets, says Smriti Irani
-
Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday said India is moving strongly on the path of becoming more resilient, capable and stronger and will become the world superpower by 2047.
She was addressing a gathering at a health check-up camp organised on the occasion of 'Seva Diwas' being celebrated as part of the celebrations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 72nd birthday.
She said the country is moving strongly on the path of becoming more resilient, capable and stronger under the leadership of PM Modi.
"The Prime Minister has laid the foundation for India's charge to the top and there is now no stopping India from moving on the path of becoming more resilient, capable and stronger, and ultimately becoming the world superpower in the next 25 years," said the union minister for women and child development, and minority affairs.
The camp where Irani addressed the crowd was inaugurated by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit.
He said serving the poor and needy people by organising such a big health camp is the greatest tribute paid on the birthday of the prime minister and exhorted the people to avail the benefits of different healthcare services.
"Not just on his birthday, but the Chandigarh Welfare Trust (CWT) is organising different activities during the 15-day-long 'Seva Pakhwara' from September 17 till October 2," Purohit said.
"It is a matter of pride that this Pakhwara has begun today, on the birthday of Rashtra-Putra (son of the nation) and will conclude on the birthday of Rashtra-Pita (father of the nation)," he added.
More than 20,000 people from different parts of Chandigarh availed the benefits of 11 types of different healthcare services provided at the camp, said a statement issued by the Chandigarh University -- one of the organisers of the camp.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU