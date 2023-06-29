Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi arrives in Imphal for 2-day visit to violence-hit Manipur

Rahul Gandhi arrives in Imphal for 2-day visit to violence-hit Manipur

On Friday, Gandhi is scheduled to visit relief camps in Imphal and hold talks with certain civil society organisations, Congress sources said

Press Trust of India Imphal
Rahul Gandhi left for Churachandpur district where he will visit relief camps to meet people displaced by ethnic strife that rocked the northeastern state since early last month.

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2023 | 12:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived at Imphal for a two-day visit to strife-torn Manipur on Thursday.

He left for Churachandpur district where he will visit relief camps to meet people displaced by ethnic strife that rocked the northeastern state since early last month.

Around 50,000 people are now staying in over 300 relief camps across the state since ethnic strife started in May this year.

On Friday, Gandhi is scheduled to visit relief camps in Imphal and hold talks with certain civil society organisations, Congress sources said.

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state so far.

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

Also Read

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

Rahul Gandhi takes a late-night truck ride to speak to drivers; see video

Changing nature of violence in Manipur is concern for HM: Biren

Manipur violence: Long-standing issue of ST status for Meitei torches state

PM Modi pitches India to investors in meeting with Goldman Sachs board

I-T dept issues notices to 15 social media influencers over low tax payment

Kharge extends Eid al-Adha greetings, wishes to build a peaceful society

Eid ul-Adha prayers 'not allowed' at Jama Masjid, Eidgah in Srinagar

Passenger car sales to cross two-million milestone in first half of 2023

Topics :Rahul GandhiManipurviolenceCongressNortheast India

First Published: Jun 29 2023 | 12:11 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story