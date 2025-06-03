Trump said surrender, PM Modi obeyed: Rahul Gandhi on Operation Sindoor

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, claiming the Prime Minister halted Operation Sindoor after a phone call from then US President Donald Trump.

Speaking at a Congress event in Bhopal, Gandhi criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), accusing them of lacking the courage to stand firm under international pressure.

“I now know the BJP and RSS people very well. Just put a little pressure on them, give them a slight push, they run away in fear,” he said.

Modi bowed to Trump’s command, claims Gandhi

“Trump gave just a signal, picked up the phone and said, ‘Modi ji, what are you doing? Narendra, surrender.’ Saying ‘Yes, sir’, Narendra Modi obeyed Trump’s signal,” Gandhi alleged.

He contrasted this with the leadership shown during the 1971 Indo–Pak war, when the United States sent its Seventh Fleet to the Bay of Bengal. “There was no phone call then,” he said. “An aircraft carrier arrived, weapons came, but Indira Gandhi stood firm. She said, ‘I will do what I must.’ That is leadership. That is character.” Congress leader compares Modi with leaders of Independence era Gandhi further criticised the BJP’s historical stance, saying, “Since Independence, they’ve always had a habit of surrendering. Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Patel were people who stood up to global powers. They didn’t bow down.”