Trump said surrender, PM Modi obeyed: Rahul Gandhi on Operation Sindoor

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, claiming the Prime Minister halted Operation Sindoor after a phone call from then US President Donald Trump.
Speaking at a Congress event in Bhopal, Gandhi criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), accusing them of lacking the courage to stand firm under international pressure.
“I now know the BJP and RSS people very well. Just put a little pressure on them, give them a slight push, they run away in fear,” he said.
Modi bowed to Trump’s command, claims Gandhi
“Trump gave just a signal, picked up the phone and said, ‘Modi ji, what are you doing? Narendra, surrender.’ Saying ‘Yes, sir’, Narendra Modi obeyed Trump’s signal,” Gandhi alleged.
He contrasted this with the leadership shown during the 1971 Indo–Pak war, when the United States sent its Seventh Fleet to the Bay of Bengal. “There was no phone call then,” he said. “An aircraft carrier arrived, weapons came, but Indira Gandhi stood firm. She said, ‘I will do what I must.’ That is leadership. That is character.”
Congress leader compares Modi with leaders of Independence era
Gandhi further criticised the BJP’s historical stance, saying, “Since Independence, they’ve always had a habit of surrendering. Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Patel were people who stood up to global powers. They didn’t bow down.”
India launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of 7 May, targeting nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The strike followed the Pahalgam terror attack on 22 April, which claimed 26 lives.
India rebuts Trump’s claim of stopping conflict
Former US President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that he prevented India and Pakistan from escalating conflict, stating that his administration told both nations it would not trade with those “shooting at each other”.
However, India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar denied those assertions, stating that the cessation of hostilities came through direct negotiations between India and Pakistan.
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.