'Rahul Gandhi breaching security protocol': CRPF flags movements to Kharge

The CRPF has raised concerns over Rahul Gandhi's unscheduled movements during domestic and foreign trips, reminding him and his staff to follow VIP security rules at all times

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 5:28 PM IST
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has raised concerns over certain security protocol "violations" allegedly committed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his movements, news agency PTI reported.
 
Gandhi, 55, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, is provided with a 'Z plus (ASL)' armed protection cover by the CRPF VIP security wing. Around 10-12 armed commandos accompany him to ensure his safety whenever he is mobile.
 
As part of the Advanced Security Liaison (ASL), the CRPF conducts early reconnaissance of locations Gandhi plans to visit.
 
The VIP security unit sent a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, highlighting "unscheduled movements without intimation" during Gandhi’s domestic visits and prior to his trips abroad, PTI reported.
 
Officials told PTI that such communication is "routine" and has been sent in the past to ensure the safety of Gandhi, who is considered a "high risk" VIP. The letter reportedly reminded Gandhi and his staff to follow stipulated guidelines under the central 'yellow book' for VIP security, and stressed the importance of keeping the security wing informed at all times.

BJP questions Rahul Gandhi’s foreign trips

 
Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) recently targeted Rahul Gandhi for his trip to Malaysia.
 
BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya posted on X, “Looks like the heat and dust of Bihar’s politics was too much for the Congress Yuvraj, who had to rush off for a break. Or is it another one of those secret meetings that no one is supposed to know about?" 
  “Either way, while people struggle with real issues, Rahul Gandhi is busy perfecting the art of disappearing and vacationing," he added, alongside a photo of Gandhi.
 
Gandhi’s foreign trips have frequently drawn attention. During this year’s Budget session, the BJP raised concerns over his visits to Vietnam and other countries.  Ravi Shankar Prasad had remarked, “One heard Rahul Gandhi was in Vietnam during Holi after being there during the New Year as well. He is spending more time in Vietnam than in his constituency. What is the reason of his so much love for Vietnam suddenly. He needs to explain his extraordinary fondness for Vietnam..."

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 5:21 PM IST

