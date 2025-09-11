'Rahul Gandhi breaching security protocol': CRPF flags movements to Kharge

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has raised concerns over certain security protocol "violations" allegedly committed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his movements, news agency PTI reported.

Gandhi, 55, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, is provided with a 'Z plus (ASL)' armed protection cover by the CRPF VIP security wing. Around 10-12 armed commandos accompany him to ensure his safety whenever he is mobile.

As part of the Advanced Security Liaison (ASL), the CRPF conducts early reconnaissance of locations Gandhi plans to visit.

The VIP security unit sent a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, highlighting "unscheduled movements without intimation" during Gandhi’s domestic visits and prior to his trips abroad, PTI reported.

Officials told PTI that such communication is "routine" and has been sent in the past to ensure the safety of Gandhi, who is considered a "high risk" VIP. The letter reportedly reminded Gandhi and his staff to follow stipulated guidelines under the central 'yellow book' for VIP security, and stressed the importance of keeping the security wing informed at all times. BJP questions Rahul Gandhi’s foreign trips Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) recently targeted Rahul Gandhi for his trip to Malaysia. BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya posted on X, “Looks like the heat and dust of Bihar’s politics was too much for the Congress Yuvraj, who had to rush off for a break. Or is it another one of those secret meetings that no one is supposed to know about?"