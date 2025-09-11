Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam on September 13 and 14 to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several projects worth ₹18,000 crore.

The Prime Minister will attend the programme of the birth centenary celebration of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika at Veterinary College Field, Khanapara in Guwahati on September 13.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at Guwahati airport at 4:20 pm on September 13.

"At 5:15 pm, he will attend the programme of the birth centenary celebration of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika. This programme will be 1 hour 15 minutes long, and the main highlight of the programme is that more than 1200 artists will together sing 14 songs of Dr Bhupen Hazarika for 18 minutes. In that programme, we will inaugurate a biography of Dr Bhupen Hazarika, which will be translated into all the languages of India. We will send this biography to 20 lakh families of Assam. The Reserve Bank of India has prepared a coin with the picture of Dr Bhupen Hazarika, and the Prime Minister will launch it," the Assam Chief Minister said.

The Prime Minister will stay overnight at 1 No State Guest House in Guwahati. "On September 14, the Prime Minister will reach Mangaldoi at 11 am and he will lay the foundation stone of Darrang Medical College, Nursing College & GNM School with a cost of ₹567 crore. He will also lay the foundation stone of a new bridge over the Brahmaputra River connecting Narengi to Kuruwa with a cost of ₹1200 crore, Guwahati Ring Road with a cost of ₹4500 crore," the Chief Minister said. On September 14, the PM will visit Numaligarh Refinery at 2:30 pm, and he will inaugurate the first bamboo-based bio refinery of the country with a cost of ₹5000 crore.