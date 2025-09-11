Home / India News / Delhi seeks Haryana's assistance to drain floodwater from southwest areas

Delhi seeks Haryana's assistance to drain floodwater from southwest areas

The breach occurred on Tuesday evening, leading to nearly five feet of water entering Geetanjali Enclave and adjoining pockets of Jharoda Kalan village near Baba Haridass Nagar in Delhi's Dwarka

Delhi floods
"The drain breach has been repaired in coordination with the Haryana government. But the flooding is still there. We are pumping out the water using submersible pumps but it is taking time," an official said. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Delhi government has sought help from Haryana to drain out the floodwater from Jharoda Kalan and some areas of Najafgarh that were inundated after a 50-foot embankment of Mungeshpur drain was breached.

The breach occurred on Tuesday evening, leading to nearly five feet of water entering Geetanjali Enclave and adjoining pockets of Jharoda Kalan village near Baba Haridass Nagar in Delhi's Dwarka.

Nearly 2,000 people were evacuated following the breach.

"The drain breach has been repaired in coordination with the Haryana government. But the flooding is still there. We are pumping out the water using submersible pumps but it is taking time," an official said.

He added that they have sought help from the Haryana government to deploy manpower and pumps to aid the operation.

"Waiting for the sun to dry the water will take a considerable amount of time. We have asked them to help us in the operation," the official said.

The evacuated people have been housed in temporary shelters at Baba Haridas Temple and an MCD school in Jharoda.

The AAP has hit out at the government over the flooding saying homes and crops have been destroyed and demanded compensation be announced for them.

Officials said the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has set in motion the process for providing compensation to affected people.

The CMO has sought a report from the district magistrates of the 11 revenue districts on the losses incurred by farmers due to flooding.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: AAP leader Sanjay Singh hits out at J-K 'house arrest'

India, ADB sign $126 mn loan deal to boost tourism in Uttarakhand

PM to visit Assam on Sept 13-14, lay foundation for ₹18k cr worth projects

Rajasthan HC stays cheating case filed against Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone

Delhi HC bars unauthorised use of Aishwarya Rai's photos, name, likeness

Topics :DelhiFloodsRainfallHaryana

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story