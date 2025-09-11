India, ADB sign $126 mn loan deal to boost tourism in Uttarakhand

India and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have signed a $126.42-million loan agreement to promote rural development through sustainable tourism in the Tehri Lake region of Uttarakhand.
The project aims to benefit over 87,000 residents and 2.7 million annual visitors through improved tourism planning, upgraded infrastructure, enhanced sanitation and waste management, and disaster preparedness.
The project targets the Tehri Garhwal District, one of Uttarakhand's most climate-vulnerable and economically disadvantaged regions.
"The ADB loan supports the Government of Uttarakhand's policy to position the state as a diversified, all-weather tourism destination, with Tehri Lake identified as a priority area for development," said Juhi Mukherjee, Joint Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance.
"The project showcases a model for sustainable tourism anchored around a hydropower lake by adopting a multi-sector approach to generate jobs, diversify income, and build climate resilience," said Kai Wei Yeo, Officer-in-Charge, India Resident Mission, for ADB.
Through the project, key interventions would include institutional strengthening, climate-resilient infrastructure, nature-based solutions to mitigate landslide and flood risks, and inclusive tourism services led by women, youth, and the private sector.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app