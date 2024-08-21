Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Rahul Gandhi, Kharge on two-day visit to J&K starting from Srinagar

Earlier the two leaders were scheduled to visit Jammu first and then travel to Srinagar but now they will start their visit from Srinagar, AICC General Secretary Gulam Ahmed Mir said

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party MP Rahul Gandhi | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 12:38 PM IST
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will be on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir beginning Wednesday for key meetings ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

Earlier the two leaders were scheduled to visit Jammu first and then travel to Srinagar. But now they will start their visit from Srinagar, AICC General Secretary Gulam Ahmed Mir told PTI.

Mir, who is camping in Srinagar, said the two will engage in extensive meetings with party leaders and workers in 10 districts of the Kashmir valley on Thursday.

After their interaction in Srinagar, they will fly to Jammu in the afternoon to continue their interactions with the cadres of 10 districts of the region. They will thereafter leave for Delhi, he said.

"They will take a full feedback about grassroot level preparations for the elections", he said.

The visit comes after Congress president Kharge and Gandhi met general secretaries, in-charges and screening committee members of four poll-bound states on Monday.

The three-phase elections to the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir assembly will be held on September 18, September 25 and October 1.


First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 12:38 PM IST

