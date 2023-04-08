Rahul Gandhi's age is increasing but not his understanding: Tomar

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his visit to Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Saturday.

Tomar said, "Rahul Gandhi's age is increasing but unfortunately not his understanding. Gandhi family and Congressmen want that another law should be made for them above the constitution so that they can be given security cover. The Congress does not have faith in the court. The Congress and its allies have no faith left in democracy."

Reacting to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's tweet about the import of milk products, Tomar said, "Kharge ji should correct his information, India is the largest producer of milk. When our products are being exported, people must be sending something from outside as well, but it should not be assumed that there is a shortage of milk here."

Kharge tweeted on Saturday morning, "Congress made India the world's largest milk producer through White Revolution. But...Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) misrule betrayed our dairy farmers, as a result of which milk prices are increasing day by day and now we are forced to import milk products. The difference is clear!"

Reacting to Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh's tweet on the veteran politician and former congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, Tomar said, "I have seen Ghulam Nabi Azad. He is a very serious person. When he was in Congress, he was marginalised, and now he is not in Congress, other things are being said about him."

Notably, Singh tweeted quoting Kharge's remark, "Ghulam Nabi Azad was 'Azad' (free) when he was with us. We wanted to make him a 'Nabi' (prophet), but now leaving the Congress, he has become a Gulam (Slave) of the BJP: Kharge. You are right Kharge ji. You have spoken every congressman's feelings.