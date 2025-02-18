Bengaluru imposes water restrictions amid shortages, fines for violations

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has imposed restrictions on drinking water for non-essential activities. The move comes as temperatures soar and groundwater levels drop due to a lack of rain, according to an official announcement.

According to the order, drinking water cannot be used for washing vehicles, gardening, construction, fountains, or entertainment purposes. Malls and cinema halls are only allowed to use water for drinking.

Fines for violations

The order further mentioned that those who violate these rules will face a Rs 5,000 fine for the first offense. If they continue to waste water, they will be fined Rs 5,000 plus Rs 500 per day until they comply.

As Bengaluru is experiencing higher temperatures and depleting groundwater levels, the BWSSB emphasised that saving water is crucial in this situation. Citizens are urged to use water responsibly and report any violations to the BWSSB helpline at 1916.

India’s growing water crisis

Bengaluru’s situation is part of a larger water crisis affecting India. According to the report, over 600 million people are facing severe water stress, and major cities like Delhi, Chennai, and Bengaluru are at risk of running out of groundwater. Although India has 18 per cent of the world’s population, it holds only 4 per cent of global freshwater resources.

Agriculture uses nearly 80 per cent of India’s water, but inefficient irrigation leads to wastage. 70 per cent of freshwater is contaminated due to pollution from industries, sewage, and agriculture. Sadly, climate change is making things worse, causing unpredictable monsoons, droughts, and floods.

To tackle this crisis, India needs to focus on rainwater harvesting, wastewater recycling, and better irrigation techniques like drip irrigation. Government programs like Jal Shakti Abhiyan, Atal Bhujal Yojana, and Namami Gange are working to improve water conservation, but public awareness is also crucial in this regard.

[With inputs from PTI]