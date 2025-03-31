Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi urges Centre to hike pay, gratuity for Anganwadi workers

Rahul Gandhi urges Centre to hike pay, gratuity for Anganwadi workers

Gandhi said Anganwadi workers and helpers' dedication and contribution deserved both recognition and respect, and their grievances must be heard and redressed

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader
He also nudged the government to lay out a path to "progressively improve their working conditions and social security". | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2025 | 8:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has urged the government to increase the honorarium of Anganwadi workers and help retiring workers and helpers get gratuity.

He also nudged the government to lay out a path to "progressively improve their working conditions and social security".  ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi writes to PM, seeks tenders' cancellation for offshore mining

In a letter to Union Women and Child Development Minister Annpurna Devi, he said the Supreme Court had three years ago recognised Anganwadi workers and helpers as formal workers, entitling them to gratuity under the Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972.

"Yet, the government of India has taken no steps to implement this judgment," the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

Referring to his recent meeting with a delegation from the All India Anganwadi Workers' Committee to discuss the challenges they faced, the former Congress chief described Anganwadi workers and helpers as the backbone of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) programme who tirelessly served women and children by combating hunger and malnutrition, as well as providing pre-primary education.

During the Covid crisis, he said they served as frontline workers at great personal risk, going above and beyond their duties.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi writes to PM, seeks tenders' cancellation for offshore mining

BJP's loan write-offs hurting banking sector, economy, claims Rahul Gandhi

Delegation of employees alleging unfair dismissal by ICICI Bank meets Rahul

Rahul Gandhi likely to visit US from April 19, to speak at Brown University

Rahul says he's never allowed to speak in Parl as INDIA bloc meets Speaker

"Despite their hard work to develop the nation, Anganwadi workers and helpers unfortunately continue to struggle with inadequate pay, working conditions, and a lack of social security," he noted in his letter dated March 26.

Gandhi said one of the most urgent issues raised by the delegation was the non-payment of gratuity.

"I am sure you will agree that workers who serve with commitment for decades should get adequate retirement benefits," he said.

Gandhi said Anganwadi workers and helpers' dedication and contribution deserved both recognition and respect, and their grievances must be heard and redressed.

"Therefore, I request you to take three steps: firstly, significantly increase the central component of their honorariums; secondly, to provide retiring workers and helpers gratuity; and thirdly, lay out a path to progressively improve their working conditions and social security," he said.

The Congress leader said these steps would not only comply with the Supreme Court judgment and ensure their earnings matched their contributions but also show the nation's gratitude to the hard-working Anganwadi workers and helpers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pollution biggest challenge, transport sector key contributor: Gadkari

PM Modi to retire? Sanjay Raut claims RSS wants change, BJP hits back

April-June expected to be hotter than usual, more heatwave days likely: IMD

LIVE: French far right leader Marine Le Pen banned from public office with immediate effect

Eastern Railway crosses record 100 mn tonne-mark in freight loading

Topics :Rahul GandhiModi govtanganwadi workersAanganwadi

First Published: Mar 31 2025 | 8:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story