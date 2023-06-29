Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi visits relief camp for displaced people at Churachndpur

Rahul Gandhi visits relief camp for displaced people at Churachndpur

The Congress leader had to stop at Bishnupur, around 20 kilometres from Imphal, after police halted his convoy fearing attacks on it

Press Trust of India Imphal
Gandhi went to a relief camp and interacted with the inmates (Photo: PTI)

Jun 29 2023 | 7:12 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday visited people displaced by the ethnic strife at Churachandpur in Manipur after reaching there in a helicopter, hours behind schedule as his convoy of vehicles was stopped by the state police mid-way fearing violence.

Gandhi went to a relief camp and interacted with the inmates.

The Congress leader had to stop at Bishnupur, around 20 kilometres from Imphal, after police halted his convoy fearing attacks on it.

"Rahul Gandhi took a state government-provided chopper to visit Churachandpur. Top police and administration officials accompanied him in the helicopter," said a source at the airport.

Tear gas was used at Bishnupur by the local police on demonstrators - some of whom wanted him to proceed to Churanchandpur, while others opposed his visit.

Gandhi's supporters, including a large number of women, hit the streets at Bishnupur demanding that he be allowed to go to Churachandpur.

First Published: Jun 29 2023 | 7:12 PM IST

