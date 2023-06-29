Home / India News / Assam flood situation improves, 38,000 still affected in 4 districts

Assam flood situation improves, 38,000 still affected in 4 districts

According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), four persons died due to flooding in North Guwahati, taking the death toll to 11 so far across the state

Press Trust of India Guwahati
Barpeta is the worst hit with over 28,000 affected people, followed by Lakhimpur (9,000) and Sonitpur (400), it added. (Representative image)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2023 | 6:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The flood situation in Assam improved on Thursday, although four more persons lost their lives and nearly 38,000 people were still under the impact of the deluge in four districts, an official bulletin said.

According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), four persons died due to flooding in North Guwahati, taking the death toll to 11 so far across the state.

The report said over 37,700 people remain affected due to the floods in Barpeta, Kamrup, Lakhimpur and Sonitpur districts.

Barpeta is the worst hit with over 28,000 affected people, followed by Lakhimpur (9,000) and Sonitpur (400), it added.

Till Wednesday, nearly 83,000 people were affected across six districts.

The government has been operating one relief camp in Kamrup district, where four persons have taken shelter, and three relief distribution centres in two districts.

Currently, 253 villages remain submerged in floodwaters and 1,526.08 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across the state, the ASDMA said.

Massive erosions have been reported from Nalbari, Sonitpur and Tinsukia, it added.

Several places in Kamrup have reported incidents of landslides due to heavy rainfall.

Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by floodwaters in Jorhat, Barpeta, Kamrup, Goalpara, Kokrajhar and Udalguri.

No river is flowing above the danger mark in the state, officials said.

On account of widespread flooding, more than 32,000 domestic animals have also been affected across the state.

Also Read

Assam flood situation remains grim with rivers flowing above red mark

Assam HS Result 2023: AHSEC 12th results are out at official website

Flood situation deteriorates in Assam, nearly 120,000 people affected

Flood situation in Assam not as bad as compared to last year, say reports

Assam CEE Result 2023 is out on official website; all you need to know

Astronomers detect ultra-low freq waves using pulsar and radio telescopes

Monsoon in advance stage, heavy rainfall over MP in next 2 days, says IMD

Unidentified rioters open fire at Haraothel village in Manipur's Kangpokpi

UP govt protecting criminals, CM Yogi should resign: Chandra Shekhar Aazad

PM Modi to chair meeting with cabinet ministers amid talk of reshuffle

Topics :AssamNortheast Indiaflood

First Published: Jun 29 2023 | 6:56 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story